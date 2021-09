JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Ten Saints players were listed on the team’s Wednesday Injury Report ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Marshon Lattimore (hand), Trevor Siemian (illness), Pete Werner (hamstring), and P.J. Williams (back) did not practice.

C.J. Garnder-Johnson (knee) and Chase Hansen (groin) were limited.

The Saints play the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday at 12 p.m.