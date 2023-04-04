NEW ORLEANS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points, rookie Keegan Murray added 21 points, and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-103 to clinch the Pacific Division title.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Kings, who took the lead for good late in the first quarter and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and Trey Murphy III 17 points for the Pelicans.

New Orleans entered the night with a chance to finish as high as sixth in the Western Conference but now is more likely destined for a play-in spot going to teams finishing seventh through 10th.