King tabbed as Nicholls women’s soccer assistant coach

THIBODAUX, La. — Monday morning, Nicholls State University head women’s soccer coach Robert Podeyn announced Kayla King as the new assistant coach for the program, pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.



Prior to taking on the assistant coach role with the Colonels, King competed for three seasons at Fresno State from 2018-21 while putting in a pair of campaigns at Jacksonville from 2016-17, logging a combined 49 appearances with 17 total starts between the two programs.

Further, she earned her first coaching experience while working with the Clovis Crossfire Soccer Club for three years from 2019-21, additionally expanding her abilities as a summer soccer camp staffer at multiple universities throughout the bay area during her collegiate career.

A native of Hollister, Calif., King received her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts in Elementary Education from Fresno State University in May 2020. She currently resides in Thibodaux, La.

{Courtesy: Nicholls State athletics}