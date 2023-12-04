The Pelicans are headed to the semifinals of the first ever NBA in-season tournament.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, Jonas Valanciunas 18, and CJ McCollum 17 as New Orleans defeated the Kings in Sacramento, 127-117.

The Pelicans, who have squandered several double digits leads this fall, led by 9 after three quarters, and never looked back.

The Pelicans will play Thursday night in Las Vegas against the winner of Tuesday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

The winner of the West plays the winner of the East in the NBA cup finals Saturday night.

You can watch that game live on WGNO and ABC at 7:30 pm.