Kim Mulkey introduced as LSU Head Coach

NEW ORLEANS — Late this afternoon, LSU introduced former Hammond High star Kim Mulkey as its new women’s basketball coach inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.



Mulkey, in the midst of her press conference, asked her current LSU players to stand.

“I want you to look at those banners,” said Mulkey, who won two national titles as a player at Louisiana Tech and three in 21 seasons as head coach at Baylor.

“Final Four… Final Four… Final Four…,” counted Mulkey as she pointed to the banners hanging from the rafters. “Nowhere does it say national champions.

“That’s what I came here to do.”

Mulkey, a 1984 Olympic gold medalist and 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, was on four state title teams at Hammond.