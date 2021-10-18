Kiffin ‘not feeling really good’ about Ole Miss QB’s status

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin confers with quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin isn’t optimistic about quarterback Matt Corral’s availability against LSU.

Ed Orgeron not buying a possibility that Matt Corral could sit out vs LSU due to injury, calls it a possible "smoke screen" from Lane Kiffin#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) October 18, 2021

Corral rushed 30 times for 195 yards in the 12th-ranked Rebels’ 31-26 win over Tennessee.

Kiffin says the performance took a physical tollon Corral. On Monday the coach said: “Hopefully he’ll play but I’m not feeling really good about that right now.”

Corral is a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He said after the game he had rolled his ankle but that it felt fine.