Thursday afternoon, Ponchatoula scrimmaged East Jefferson at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Here’s some hilites, including excellent throws by East Jefferson’s Arthur Miller and Jacoby Mathews.

Ponchatoula head coach Hank Tierney has 279 career victories at Shaw, West Jeff, and Ponchatoula. Tierney and East Jeff head coach Frank Allelo were asked about the chase for 300 wins.

Watch all of the hilites on Friday Night Football, Nola 38 at 11, WGNO midnight.