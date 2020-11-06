Kickoff: Friday Night Football week 6

There’s a steller slate of games in the metro area Friday night.
Here’s the slate of games we will report on Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
They include:
St Charles Catholic at Newman
St Paul’s at Mandeville
Terrebonne vs Brother Martin at Tad Gormley Stadium
Holy Cross vs John Curtis at Joe Yenni Stadium
Archbishop Hannan at Sumner
E.D. White at Lutcher
West St John at Country Day
Riverdale at Bonnabel at Muss Bertolino
McDonogh 35 vs Douglass at Pan American 3:30 pm
Karr vs St Aug (complete highlights from last Saturday’s game)
East Jefferson vs Ehret (complete highlights from Thursday night’s game)
Watch Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight, and on the live stream at wgno.com.