Former XFL kicker Taylor Russolino went from the mid-season all league selection in the fledgling football league, to unemployed.

The XFL suspended operations and announced it would not return, even for the 2021 season.

Russolino, who booted a 59 yard field goal for the St Louis Battlehawks, is working on daily in Huntington Beach, California, hoping to get all from an NFL team. We spoke with Russolino via Skype.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More with Russolino Wednesday night on the WGNO Sportszone at 10:15 pm.