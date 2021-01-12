Kicker Haubeil unavailable for Ohio State in title game

Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil kicks a 43-yard field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil and defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith are unavailable for the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 1 Alabama.

Ohio State released its status report for the title game about 90 minutes before kickoff.

The school does not specify why any of the players on the list cannot play, but Buckeyes coach Ryan Day did acknowledge last week that Ohio State was dealing with some new COVID-19 cases.

Haubeil posted on his Instagram page that he did not make the trip to Florida after testing positive.