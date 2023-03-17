METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Shortly after the team introduced veteran running back Jamaal Williams, the New Orleans Saints continued its Friday afternoon press conference with newly acquired defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

The six-foot, 320-pound run-stopping specialist helped the Kansas City Chiefs win two Super Bowls in four seasons, including the most recent Super Bowl LVII in which he had two tackles and a sack in the victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saunders joins another Saints’ DT free agent signee, Nathan Shepherd from the New York Jets.

Both Saunders and Shepherd were signed to plug the holes left behind by the departures of David Onyamata to the Falcons and Shy Tuttle to the Panthers. The defensive suffered another major loss in defensive end Marcus Davenport to the Vikings.

