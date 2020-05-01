Keytaon Thompson chooses Virginia as transfer destination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football program announced today (May 1) it has added a transfer, according to head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Quarterback Keytaon Thompson of Mississippi State has signed a grant-in-aid document and will enroll at UVA this summer. Thompson will have two years of eligibility for the Cavaliers and will be eligible right away as a graduate transfer.





Thompson (New Orleans, La.) appeared in 20 career games for Mississippi State over the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Thompson appeared in only one game in 2019 and was able to redshirt. He was 2-0 as a starter in Starkville with 18 career touchdowns (10 rushing, eight passing). His first career start was in the 2017 Taxslayer Bowl where he led the Bulldogs to a 31-27 victory over the Lamar Jackson-led Louisville Cardinals, rushing for three scores and tying a MSU bowl record.



Thompson was recruited to Starkville by former MSU head coach Dan Mullen and saw quite a bit of action under Mullen as a true freshman. He played in 10 games in 2017, throwing for 388 yards and two touchdowns while also going for 446 yards and six scores on the ground. In nine games (one start) in 2018, Thompson threw for 458 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 226 yards and four scores. Thompson owns three 100-yard rushing games and tallied 672 rushing yards, while averaging 6.8 yards per rush for his career. He also passed for 846 yards and eight touchdowns for his career.

A New Orleans, La., native, Thompson attended Landry-Walker High School where he combined for three state championships in football and basketball. He was a consensus four-star recruit out of Landry-Walker High School and became his high school’s first Louisiana Gatorade Player of the year following a senior season in 2016 where he was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year. Thompson notched 10,737 yards of total offense and accounted for 149 touchdowns during his prep career. He finished his senior season, completing 198-of-331 passes for 3,825 yards and 46 touchdowns while rushing 152 times for 1,434 yards and 26 touchdowns.

