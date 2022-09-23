AN ANNOUNCEMENT FROM KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY (KDHSA) CEO DR. PATTY GLASER

On Friday, September 16, Dan Erwin was named the KDHSA High School Interim Head Football Coach for the 2022 Football Season.

The school administration and coaching staff have confidence in Interim Coach Erwin’s ability to lead the team. Coach Erwin joined Discovery during the 2021-2022 school year and was part of the football coaching team. He came to Discovery with many years of coaching experience. We are confident that under his leadership, the 2022 football season will continue to be a success. All football practices and games will proceed as scheduled.

P.J. Sprunk remains on staff as a Physical Education teacher. He is proactively participating in leadership training and will return to coaching students upon successful completion of the program. Shannon Craig is no longer employed by KDHSA.