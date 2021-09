JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Saints cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to the team’s Friday Injury Report.

Tackle James Hurst is listed as questionable.

Ken Crawley and Tre’Quan Smith are ruled OUT against the Packers

James Hurst is questionable. #Saints #GBvsNO pic.twitter.com/dIcRcS7NSs — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) September 10, 2021

The Saints “host” the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Sunday at 3:25 p.m.