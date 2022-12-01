LSU head coach Brian Kelly said quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia in Saturday’s SEC championship game in Atlanta.

“He’s had a good week of practice, and will play on Saturday,” Kelly told reporters on an SEC zoom call Thursday afternoon.

Daniels suffered a sprained ankle against Texas A&M.

If LSU upsets top ranked Georgia, the Tigers will play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl December 31st against a representative from the Big 12. If LSU loses, the Tigers will likely play in the Citrus Bowl January 2nd in Orlando.

Kelly said running back Josh Williams, who was battling a knee injury, “looks like himself,” and is likely to play against Georgia. Williams has missed the last two games, against Texas A&M and UAB.

Kelly said cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who missed the A&M game in concussion protocol, has been cleared.

Kelly thanked his staff for help getting the program to where it is, today.

“It has been quite a journey,” said Kelly. “It has been a year since my press conference here.”

LSU is a 17 and half point underdog against top ranked Georgia. Kickoff is 3:00 pm.