Kelley named Louisiana Sports Writers Association offensive player of the week

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — For reigning Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley, being recognized for stellar play has become part of the norm. The 6-foot-7 senior quarterback threw for 444 yards and a career-high tying four touchdowns in Southeastern Louisiana University’s 56-10 rout of Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Kelley’s performance earned him the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week honor for the second time this season. The Football Championship Subdivision’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy winner took home the same honor after the season-opening 49-28 win over North Alabama back on Sept. 4.

Through three games, Kelley has completed a FCS-best 74.4 percent (99-for-133) of his passes and ranks among the national leaders with 1,202 passing yards (2nd) and 10 touchdowns (5th).

The Lions will have a week off before opening Southland Conference play at McNeese on Oct. 2 at noon in Lake Charles.