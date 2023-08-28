LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Monday that the Tigers are to the challenge of trying to win a national championship. The last three LSU football coaches, Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron all won national titles.

Kelly spoke with WGNO Sports Monday at the LSU football facility.

Kelly released his first injury report Monday for Sunday night’s game in Orlando against Florida State.

Four are on it. Running back Armoni Goodwin was listed as doubtful. Running back Josh Williams is listed as probable.

Watch LSU vs Florida State live on WGNO and ABC. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm. Join us in the WGNO Sportszone for our pregame show at 5:30 pm. And, in the WGNO Sportszone after the game.