Kelley wins Payton award as FCS best

The FCS version of the Heisman Trophy belongs to Cole Kelley.

The Southeastern Lions quarterback was named the winner of the Walter Payton award, symbolic of the best player in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Kelley, who prepped at Teurlings Catholic, led the nation in passing in the spring 2021 season with 2,662 yards. He accounted for an FCS high 27 touchdowns. They were 18 passing, seven rushing, and two receiving.

Kelley praised his family and coaches.

“I wouldn’t have made it to this point without all the support from Coach Scelfo (SLU head coach) and Coach Stevens (SLU offensive coordinator).

Kelley also heaped praise on his teammates.

“This is really an award out whole offense and whole team can share in,” said Kelley.

Other Payton Award winners include Steve McNair and Tony Romo.