Kelley throws 3 TD passes as Southeastern rolls past Northwestern State, 51-14

Sports

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana defeated Northwestern State 51-14.

Gage Larvadain had 104 yards receiving, 88 coming on a scoring connection with backup quarterback Cephus Johnson III, to complete a 20-point fourth quarter that included Kelley’s third TD pass and Justin Dumas 52-yard pick-6.

Northwestern State scored first on Zachary Clement’s 10-yard run but then was held scoreless until there were five minutes left, their other points coming Clement’s 45-yard pass to Stanley King.

