Keller’s solo home run helps Lions win close contest against Northwestern State

HAMMOND, La. — The Southeastern Lions defeated the Northwestern State Demons, 2-1 Wednesday night in the opening round of the Southland Conference Baseball Tournament.

Tied at 1 in the bottom of the 8th inning, Southeastern short-stop Evan Keller turned a hanging curveball into a solo home-run over the left center field wall.

Here is Evan talking about the at-bat:

The Lions and Demons were tied at 1 prior to the at-bat.

Southeastern scored on a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 1st and Northwestern on a passed ball in the 3rd.

Will Warren and Trey Shaffer, the “top dogs” of the Southeastern pitching staff, were electric in the Lions win tonight.

Warren pitched 6.2 innings, striking out 10 and giving up 3 hits and the lone run.

In relief, Shaffer pitched 2.1 innings, striking out 3 and only giving up 1 hit.

Here is Will Warren talking about the pitching staff’s performance:

With the win, Southeastern advances to the tournament’s winner’s bracket where they will play McNeese State Thursday at 7 p.m.