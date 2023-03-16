NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Privateers women’s head basketball coach, Keeshawn Davenport , has resigned after 12 seasons at the helm of her alma mater.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Davenport has the second-most wins in program history, trailing only Joey Favaloro.

During her tenure, she coached seven different players to All-Southland recognition, including Randi Brown , who was a three-time selection. Shania Woods was on the All-Southland team twice. Kayla Mundy, Rehema Franklin, Asia Woods, Jomyra Mathis and DeArica Pryor also made the All-Southland team.

Brown, Mathis and Franklin all went on to play professionally overseas after their collegiate careers concluded.

“We are appreciative of the many contributions Coach Davenport made to the University of New Orleans during her time her as a student-athlete, assistant coach, and head coach of the women’s basketball program,” said Tim Duncan, Vice President of Athletics and Recreation. “She is a woman of great character and integrity; she made an indelible mark on the lives of hundreds of student-athletes.”



A native of LaPlace and a two-time graduate of the University of New Orleans (2001 and 2005), Davenport has spent more than 25 years as a student and employee of the University.



In 2020, Davenport received the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented annually to an individual in Louisiana who displays outstanding achievement in athletics, academics, sportsmanship and citizenship.



In 2019-20, Davenport guided the Privateers to a record-setting season. Their 13 Southland wins were the most conference wins in any season in program history. They also defeated Ole Miss for the first victory against an SEC school since 1995.



As a player, Davenport was a four-year letter winner who saw action in 100 contests and made 32 starts for the Privateers. She averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game over her career while serving in the role of co-captain during her senior season. Davenport also garnered recognition on the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll numerous times while at UNO.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}