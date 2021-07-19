Kayshon Boutte on Maxwell Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE, LA – LSU’s record-setting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the outstanding player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club Announced on Monday.

A year ago as a true freshman, Boutte, set the Southeastern Conference single-game record for receiving yards with 308 on 14 receptions in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.

Boutte, a native of New Iberia, Louisiana, capped his rookie season with three straight 100-yard receiving games and went on to earn Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America. He was also named Freshman All-SEC.

Over LSU’s final three games in 2020, Boutte combined to catch 27 passes for 527 yards and four TDs, including three in the win over Ole Miss. He also scored on a 33-yard reception in the win over No. 6 Florida.

In 10 games in 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked among the league leaders in both receptions and receiving yards.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Former LSU great Joe Burrow won the Maxwell Award in 2019 after leading the Tigers to a 15-0 mark and the national title.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL AWARDS WATCH LIST

Award – LSU Players on Watch List

Maxwell Award (Outstanding Player) – WR Kayshon Boutte

Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year) – CB Derek Stingley Jr. , CB Eli Ricks

WATCH LIST SCHEDULE

Tues., July 20: Davey O’Brien Award

Wed., July 21: Doak Walker Award

Thurs., July 22: Biletnikoff Award

Fri., July 23: John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy

Mon., July 26: Butkus Award, Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Tues., July 27: Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy

Wed., July 28: Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award

Thurs., July 29: Paul Hornung Award, Wuerffel Trophy

Fri., July 30: Walter Camp Award

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics.)