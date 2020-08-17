Kary Vincent Jr. opts-out of final season at LSU

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Kary Vincent Jr. #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts after his team scores against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hours before the SEC is expected to release its 2020 conference-only schedule, LSU’s defensive backfield loses one of its veteran players.

Senior Safety, Kary Vincent Jr., announced Monday on Twitter that he will be opting out of the 2020 football season.

In his post, Vincent Jr. says that he will use this time to train for the NFL Combine.

Vincent Jr. was a major contributor for LSU’s defense during their 2019 national championship run.

He finished last season with 48 tackles and 4 total interceptions.

Just last week, LSU Defensive End Neil Farrell opted out of the 2020 season.