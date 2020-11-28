Karr powers past Ellender in opening round of the Class 4A playoffs

HARVEY, La. – Class 4A playoffs opening round action continued Saturday at Harold “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium with the No. 2 seeded Edna Karr Cougars matching up with the No. 31 seeded Ellender Patriots.

The Ellender Patriots enter the Class 4A playoff field in 2020 with first-year Head Football Coach Jesse Turner after consecutive 2-8 regular season finishes.

The Karr Cougars are seeking their fifth-straight Class 4A State Championship under Head Football Coach Bryce Brown.

While the Patriots have found success in the condensed 2020 regular season, they did not on Saturday.

The Cougars storm out to a 34-0 lead in the first half behind 5 total touchdowns from Quarterback AJ Samuels and a solid outing from the defense.

Edna Karr would go on to defeat the Ellender Patriots, 42-0.

They will advance to the second round where they will play Istrouma next week.