Karr could have 5A enrollment numbers, wants to join Catholic League

The Edna Karr Cougars could be headed to class 5A.

Head football coach Brice Brown said Wednesday that the school has an enrollment of 1,160 students, which could meet the threshold for class 5A numbers.

“We would be a small class 5A,” said Brown. “But, we would be 5A. And, we want to join the Catholic League.”

Karr lost to Carencro in last December’s 4A championship game. However, the Karr Cougars had won the previous four class 4A state championship games.

Schools have to submit their October 1st enrollment numbers to the Louisiana Department of Education. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association uses those numbers to determine enrollment classes. The LHSAA also determines what districts schools reside.

Karr would not be the first public school to be a part of the New Orleans Catholic League. Chalmette high school was a long time member. Slidell has also been a part of the Catholic League.

Current member John Curtis, is a faith based school, but not a Catholic school.

Karr moving to the Catholic League would make one of the state’s best football leagues, even tougher.