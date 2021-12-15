Karr coach says 4-star recruit’s decision between LSU-Alabama made in final days

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the most highly anticipated decisions on National Signing Day in New Orleans Wednesday belonged to Edna Karr’s four-star recruit Aaron Anderson, who chose to sign with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound wide receiver decommitted to LSU after then-head coach Ed Orgeron was fired. Anderson then verbally committed to Bama, but the Tigers made a last-minute push with Brian Kelly now at the helm, along with new assistant head coach and former Karr assistant (1997-99) Frank Wilson on board.

According to Karr head coach Brice Brown, the Cougars speedster, who clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, was still contemplating his decision in the final days leading up to Wednesday, which saw Karr teammate and close friend Tygee Hill (DT) choosing to sign with LSU.

“He did have a lot of conversations with coach Frank Wilson,” Brown told WGNO’s Ed Daniels. “He really enjoyed meeting with Coach Frank and in the last 72 hours he was contemplating it, but he held strong to Alabama. {Crimson Tide recruiter] Coach Pete Golden deserves all the credit.

“And Tygee put a little pressure on him in the end.”

Brown was close with Orgeron, but has yet to meet with Kelly. The Cougars coach, who led Karr to four straight LHSAA Class 4A state titles and provided a pipeline of talent to the TIgers, hopes his program’s connection with LSU continues.

“I look forward to meeting with [Kelly] and re-establishing that bond we did have with Coach O, and before that with Coach Les Miles,” said Brown. “In the future, we need to build that relationship so that we can make sure that we not only keep our boys in state, but that we keep promoting them to LSU as well.”