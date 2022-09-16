METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints list 10 players on their Friday injury report.

Running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Paulson Adebo (ankle) did not practice today. Kamara was listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game while Adebo was ruled “out” for their home opener against Tampa Bay.

“Feel good about it,” said Coach Dennis Allen at a team presser on Friday. “I like the guys that we have, so I feel good about where we are at.”

When asked about Kamara’s availability, Allen said: “We’ll just see how things play out.”

The Saints signed former team running back Latavius Murray on Tuesday.

Quarterback Jameis Winston (back), running back Mark Ingram (ankle), cornerback Alontae Taylor (hip), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), and running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring) were also listed as “questionable.”

Cam Jordan, Marcus Maye, and Landon Young were all listed on today’s report as full participants at practice.

*Courtesy New Orleans Saints