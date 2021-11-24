Kamara out, again as beat up Saints host Bills

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball past Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears and Tre’Quan Smith #10 of the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints will be missing at least four key players for Thursday night’s home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Running back Alvin Kamara will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. He was declared out by the Saints on the report the club submitted to the NFL Wednesday afternoon.

Also out is offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Running back Mark Ingram and offensive tackle Terron Armstead are questionable. Both were limited in practice Wednesday.

Kickoff at the Superdome is 7:20 pm.

The Saints injured have affected the betting line. Buffalo is now a 6 point favorite. The total on the game is 45 and a half.