Saints running back Alvin Kamara has come to the defense of a teammate.

Kamara said he was sensitive to criticism of Thomas, who will miss the rest of the season. Thomas will have surgery to repair a dislocated toe.

Here’s Kamara after practice Friday.

Thomas played in only three games this season. He did have three touchdown receptions, including two in a win at Atlanta to open the season.

The Saints host the Ravens Monday night. New Orleans is a 2.5 point underdog.