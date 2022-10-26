Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who passionately spoke to his team earlier this week, met with reporters Wednesday.

Kamara told his teammates that they needed to “get that swag, back.”

And, he said, despite the departures of Sean Payton and Drew Brees, it doesn’t mean that “football stops for the New Orleans Saints.”

Quarterback Jameis Winston was a full participant in practice Wednesday, but Dennis Allen said he was sticking with Andy Dalton as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Raiders.

Four Saints did not practice. They are wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas, tight end Adam Trautman, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.