Kamara named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With a NFL record six touchdowns in a 52-33 beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, there is no questioning the fans decision to vote New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

The 25-year-old Kamara racked up 155 yards on 22 carries on the ground – averaging 7.0 yards per carry – and another 17 yards on three receptions.

His six rushing touchdowns are tied for the most all-time in one game with Ernie Nevers (Cardinals vs. Bears, Nov. 28, 1929), and at the time he tallied more touchdowns in one game than Ezekiel Elliott, James Connor, Kareem Hunt, Miles Sanders, Chris Carson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire had individually all season.

By winning the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will honor Kamara by working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to a local community clinic or health center in New Orleans. The backpacks will help take care of 500 people in this community.

Also, Brandon Allen of the Cincinnati Bengals was awarded FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his 29 of 37 attempts (78.4 percent) for 371 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 126.5 rating in the Bengals win over the Houston Texans.