Kamara fined 5K, no Gardner-Johnson vs Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints scores a fifth touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara wore one green shoe and one red in a Christmas Day win over the Vikings.

The NFL didn’t care for the apparel. Kamara has been fined $5,000 by the league according to a report from the NFL Network.

The NFL fined #Saints star Alvin Kamara $5,000 for wearing red-and-green cleats in a Christmas win over the #Vikings, per source.



Six touchdowns and a division title later … probably worth it. 🎄 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2021

Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns as the Saints clinched the NFC South for a fourth straight year with a 52-33 win.

Kamara anticipated the fine. He said he would match the fine and donate it to charity.

“The grinch is always trying to steal Christmas,” said Kamara.

Also Friday, head coach Sean Payton indicated that the Saints would be without defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Sunday at Carolina. He was placed on the Covid-19 list.