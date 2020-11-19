Kamara among 4 Saints who did not practice Thursday: click here for Saints injury report

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in for a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of four players who did not practice on Thursday, listed by the club with a foot injury.

“Feeling good, I’ll be alright,” Kamara said.

Kamara added that it is the same injury he has been dealing with for the last couple of weeks.

Here’s the Saints injury report from Wednesday.

DNP :

Josh Hill (concussion), Drew Brees (ribs/right shoulder), Dwayne Washington (back), Alvin Kamara (foot)

LIMITED :

Tre’Quan Smith (concussion), Cam Jordan (back), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcom Brown (calf), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

The Saints host the Falcons Sunday at Noon in the Superdome.