NEW ORLEANS — Archbishop Shaw senior Kameron Jonson poured in 36 points to help the Eagles take down Catholic of Baton Rouge 77-69 Friday night.

Johnson came out of the gates red hot, scoring 21 of his 26 points in the first half as Shaw would take a 34-31 lead into the break.

Johnson and company would outscore the Bears 43-38 in the second half to secure the win.

Aidan LaSalle added 19 points while Will Lewis filled the box with 7 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Shaw improves to 15-4 with the win and was ranked No. 4 in Division II non-select power rankings heading into the night,