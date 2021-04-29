Kade Anderson fans 17 as St. Paul’s takes series opener against Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS — St. Paul’s sophomore pitcher Kade Anderson struck out 17 batters Thursday night in the Wolves’ 4-0 series opening win against Holy Cross.

“My team had my back today, just throwing strikes and my catcher was able to frame good. It was working today,” says Kade Anderson.

St. Paul’s Head Baseball Coach Mick Nunez called Anderson’s performance “phenomenal.”

“He came out excited and he really showed out tonight. he’s had several good outings this year and that one was top notch. It’s special,” added Nunez.

Anderson says that the 17 strikeouts was a career high for him at St. Paul’s.

The sophomore is currently committed to play his college ball at LSU.

Holy Cross and St. Paul’s are back at it Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Park for game 2 of their best of 3 series in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.