Justin Jefferson named a finalist for NFL Rookie of the Year Award

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

DESTREHAN, La. – Minnesota Vikings Rookie Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson was named one of five finalists for the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

According to a release from the NFL, the former Destrehan and LSU star led all rookies and ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,400 receiving yards, a total that surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1,313 receiving yards in 1998) for the most in Vikings franchise history and Anquan Boldin (1,377 receiving yards in 2003) for the most by a rookie wide receiver in the Super Bowl era.

Jefferson became the fourth rookie with at least seven games of 100-or-more receiving yards in history, joining Bill Groman (nine games in 1960), Odell Bechham Jr. (seven games in 2014) and Harlon Hill (seven games in 1954).

He also led all rookies with 88 receptions and tied for second among rookies with seven touchdown receptions this season.

Jefferson was named a 2021 NFL Pro Bowl selection.

Other finalists include the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Jacksonville Jaguars’ James Robinson, Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, and Washington’s Chase Young.

To vote for Justin Jefferson to win the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year Award, click here