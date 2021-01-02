Justin Fields, forever: Ohio State QB throws for 4 first half scores, Buckeyes in charge over Clemson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Does Ohio State belong in the playoff?

The Buckeyes are answering that question, big time.

Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 16 of 18 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns as the third seeded Buckeyes lead second seeded Clemson 35-14 at halftime of a national semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Fields has tied an Ohio State bowl record and an Allstate Sugar Bowl record with those four TD passes.

Trailing 14-7, the Buckeyes scored 28 straight points to end the half.

Fields threw an 8 yard TD pass to Luke Farrell late in the first quarter.

In the second Fields threw touchdown passes of 17 and 12 yards to Jeremy Ruckert and 9 yards to Chris Olave.