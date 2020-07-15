Jrue Holiday to donate game checks to charity, black-owned businesses

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 16: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans look on during the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center on January 16, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has announced that he will donate his game checks for the remainder of the regular season to charity.

The Pelicans made the announcement on social media this afternoon. Holiday will donate up to $5.3 million in game checks, according to the Pelicans.

The money will go to “a variety of charities across the country, including black-owned businesses,” according to the team.

