Jrue Holiday to donate game checks to charity, black-owned businesses

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has announced that he will donate his game checks for the remainder of the regular season to charity.
The Pelicans made the announcement on social media this afternoon. Holiday will donate up to $5.3 million in game checks, according to the Pelicans.
The money will go to “a variety of charities across the country, including black-owned businesses,” according to the team.
