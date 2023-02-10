NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rummel went six for 15 shooting from the free throw in the Raiders’ 56-46 loss to St. Augustine in boy’s prep basketball action at St. Mary’s Academy on Friday night.

Rummel jumped out to a 7-0 run at the start before finishing the first quarter up, 14-10.

But the Raiders only managed five points in the second and seven in the third.

Joshua Jackson led the Purple Knights with 19 points. Hubert Caliste, Jr., scored 15 and Turner Duncan added 11.

Darrius Davis led the Raiders with 18.