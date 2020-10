BATON ROUGE, La. –Defensive lineman Joseph Evans has shuffled back and forth between both lines of scrimmage. LSU has used Evans on the offensive line in the past, but the Haynesville native is finding his spot on the defensive line.

Senior safety JaCoby Stevens knows what it’s like to wait your turn. He went through position switches as well before becoming a playmaker for the Tigers in 2019. and Stevens is happy to see Evans success.

Click the video to hear Stevens’ thoughts on Evans.