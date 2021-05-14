Jordyn Eaton Named UNO’s Director of Spirit Squad Programs

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan announced the hiring of Jordyn Eaton as Director of Spirit Squad Programs, leading the restructured pom squad. Eaton is the Director of Internship at Northwestern Mutual and is a professional football cheerleader.

A native of Gulfport, Mississippi, Eaton was on the executive council of Pi Beta Phi and graduated from Ole Miss. She was the captain of the Perkettes, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College spirit team.

“I am thrilled to join the University of New Orleans as the Director of Spirit Squad Programs,” said Eaton. “My goal as director is to bring a fresh vision that promotes professionalism and embraces diverse talents, creating a well-rounded team. As we develop exceptional athletes, New Orleans Pom will exemplify the spirit of New Orleans as we cheer on and entertain the Privateers and our local community.”

“I am thrilled that Jordyn Eaton accepted our offer to become the new Director of Spirit Squad Programs,” said Duncan. “She has a passion for teaching, an impressive list of credentials, and an energetic personality that will be a welcomed addition to our culture. I cannot wait for #NOLAsTeam to experience the new and exciting version of our spirit squad!”

“We are happy to announce that Cheryl Champagne will continue to be an advisor to the spirit squads,” added Duncan. “She will be the bridge to some of our most valuable traditions and aid in incorporating them into Jordyn’s vision. We also would like to thank previous coach and alumna, Ashley West, for her tireless work over the years. As a former Privateer cheerleader, she has given her all to the Silver & Blue and we appreciate her efforts.”

With experience as a professional cheerleader, Eaton also instructed at Grenada School of Performing Arts, and had experience with Hard Rock Entertainment, Show Risqué, Kelli’s Showstoppers, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and The Radio City Rockettes Summer Intensive Program.

You can follow her at @jordyn_eaton on Instagram.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @UNOPrivateers on Twitter, @UNOPrivateers on Instagram, like /UNOPrivateers on Facebook and subscribe to the UNOPrivateers YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: release from UNO athletics}