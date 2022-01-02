Jordan, Saints’ defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 02: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after making a sack with teammate Kwon Alexander #5 in the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara turned a short pass into New Orleans’ first touchdown in more than 11 quarters, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints beat the reeling Carolina Panthers 18-10.

The victory assured New Orleans would head into the final week of the regular season still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card playoff spot.

Taysom Hill passed for 222 yards and led the Saints in rushing with 45 yards.

New Orleans’ defense did the rest, sacking Sam Darnold seven times.

Cameron Jordan had 3 1/2 sacks.

C.J. Gardner Johnson’s interception in the final minute doomed the Panthers to a sixth straight loss.