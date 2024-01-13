NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored a career-high 40 points and New Orleans took down Texas A&M-CC 83-80 on Saturday night.

Johnson, who scored 36 points last time out, topped his previous career-high of 39 points, set last season.

Mason Jones scored 11 points, as did James Glisson III for the Privateers (7-9, 2-1 Southland Conference).

Dian Wright-Forde finished with 23 points for the Islanders (9-7, 2-1).

Lance Amir-Paul added 16 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-CC.

Jordan Roberts also had 12 points.