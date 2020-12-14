Jordan Earns Player of the Week Honors From The American

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball freshman Jerkaila Jordan continued to earn league-wide praise as she was honored by the American Athletic Conference for the third time this season, earning Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Jordan became the first freshman to claim The American’s top player of the week honor since December of 2018 after shining for Tulane in a nonconference road victory at Middle Tennessee on Dec. 9.

Jordan scored a career-high 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting against the Blue Raiders, including 3-of-5 attempts from 3-point range, and pulled down seven rebounds. She also added four assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the Green Wave victory.

The league freshman of the week in the first two award cycles of the 2020-21 season, Jordan ranks third in The American with 19.3 points per game and is also in the conference top 10 in rebounds, assists and steals.



The Green Wave return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 15, as they travel to play UCF. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. The game will be aired live on ESPN+.



American Player of the Week: Jerkaila Jordan, Fr., G, Tulane

American Freshman of the Week: Wyvette Mayberry, Fr., G, Tulsa

American Weekly Honor Roll: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Sr., F, Memphis; Elena Tsineke, So., G, USF; Miya Crump, R-So., G, Houston; Taniyah Thompson, So., G, East Carolina; IImar’I Thomas, Sr., F, Cincinnati



