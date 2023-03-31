BOSTON, Ma. – Jordan Brown was named the recipient of the Lou Henson Award, given annually to the best NCAA Division I player in a mid-major conference, by College Insider on Thursday. Brown is the first Ragin’ Cajun and the first player from the Sun Belt Conference to earn the award since its inception in 2010.

Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (19.4) and rebounding (8.7) while also taking home a plethora of other awards, including first team All-SBC, first team All-Region 23 and SBC Tournament Most Outstanding Player. The forward posted 16 points and seven rebounds in the round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament against Tennessee in the team’s season finale.

“Jordan’s made a big impact on our program over the last two years,” said head coach Bob Marlin . “He’s a guy that deserves all the accolades he gets. Jordan was such a different player in his second year, showing a different level of maturity and leadership, and I couldn’t be more excited for him and his future.”