Jones leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 79-68

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones scored a season-high 24 points, Ty Gordon added 22 and Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 79-68, clinching a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.
Ryghe Lyons had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State, which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kevin Johnson added 13 points.
Rylan Bergersen had 20 points with five assists for the Bears, whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Eddy Kayouloud added 19 points and seven rebounds.
Collin Cooper had 16 points.