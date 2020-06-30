Jonathan Vilma talks about Saints’ defense, NFL safety measures for upcoming season

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker and Super Bowl Champion, Jonathan Vilma, spoke with New Orleans media members on Monday via Zoom.

Vilma spent time answering questions about his latest move from an college football analyst for ESPN to cover the NFL for FOX Sports.

He also answered questions about expectations surrounding the New Orleans Saints headed into the 2020-21 season.

Vilma says that if the team is going to sustain the success they have had over the recent seasons, it all starts with the defensive group creating turnovers.

Vilma was also asked about how he would approach training camp and the regular season during a pandemic, assuming he was still playing football.

“If the NFL has created a plan to make it workable, then i’d be fine with that. You know, I would anticipate that everyone is going to be cautious and not only practice social distancing when we can, assuming that we are playing and practicing, but also be wearing a mask and being mindful of their surroundings outside of the office or the practice field. It’s not like you are dealing with 18-year-old kids, you are dealing with adults that have kids and this is their livelihood, so I would imagine that everyone is going to take it seriously” says Vilma.