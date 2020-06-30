Jonathan Terrell introduced as new Nicholls Athletic Director

THIBODAUX – During a press conference on Monday, Former Nicholls St. Football Player and Coach, Jonathan Terrell, was introduced as the university’s new Director of Athletics.

In a press release from the Nicholls State University athletics department, it says that Terrell takes over an athletic department in the midst of historic success both athletically and academically:

This past Spring, the Colonel athletic programs combined for a school-record 3.31 GPA and 10th year in a row of successful NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores.

The Nicholls Football program has won back-to-back Southland Conference Championships and participated in the NCAA Playoffs three years in a row.

The Nicholls Softball team won the 2018 regular-season conference championship and played in back-to-back Southland Conference Tournament finals.

The Nicholls men’s basketball team won the 2017-2018 regular-season conference championship.

The Nicholls women’s basketball team won the 2018 Southland Conference Tournament and participated in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in history. In 2019, the team was invited to the Women’s Basketball Invitational postseason tournament.