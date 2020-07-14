Jon Stinchcomb believes Saints are built to handle crazy offseason

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints continued its legend series, highlighting former Saints greats, with Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle, Jon Stinchcomb.

Stinchcomb was a 2nd round pick out of the University of Georgia in the 2003 NFL Draft, playing his entire career with the Saints from 2003-10.

After retirement, Stinchcomb pursued a career in sports broadcasting and is now a television analyst for the New Orleans Saints’ preseason games.

CHICAGO – DECEMBER 30: Adewale Ogunleye #93 of the Chicago Bears rushes the quarterback against Jon Stinchcomb #78 of the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on December 30, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Stinchcomb, like many Saints greats before him, is very knowledgeable about the organization and the culture that has been established there.

He says that he is not surprised that the team is always in the Super Bowl discussion, and with all of the pieces they added this off-season, he believes they have a strong chance at a Super Bowl run.

Stinchcomb says, “You look at this roster and what they have returning from last year to this year, there’s not a lot of holes. I think they did really well in the draft, I think they were able to address some needs and, really, some wants. Gotta be excited about that first-round pick (Cesar Ruiz) and more stability upfront.”

“The way this organization is set up, it’s not like they’re chasing after some of these big contract guys in hopes of renovating and jump-starting something that isn’t already pre-existent. The Saints right now are in the discussion at the beginning of the year, in the middle of the year, at the end of the year, as a Super Bowl contender and I think that speaks volumes to how they’re built from the ground up,” added Stinchcomb.

The main obstacle standing in the way of the team at this point in time is the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stinchcomb knows the Saints core group of veterans will help new guys like Emmanuel Sanders and rookies Cesar Ruiz get acclimated to the team’s playbook quickly.

It also helps to return former Saints players like Malcolm Jenkins that already have some sort of familiarity with the organization.

Stinchcomb says, “I’m sure they’re recognizing the challenge that was pre-existent under normal circumstances, but I think there’s a real advantage to looking at a roster like the Saints and saying there’s so much carryover and great leadership, that you’re built to kind of withstand some of the outside distractions that other teams aren’t.”

For more on Jon Stinchcomb talking about the New Orleans Saints culture and ability to handle this crazy off-season, click the link above.