Defensive end Patrick Johnson and nose tackle De’Andre Williams will not play for Tulane against Nevada in Tuesday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Johnson’s father passed away recently. Williams, said head coach Willie Fritz, is awaiting the birth of his first child.

